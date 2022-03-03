March 3, 2022
HOLD THE TRIALS AT APPOMATTOX:
Jan. 6 committee says Trump violated multiple laws in effort to overturn election (KYLE CHENEY and NICHOLAS WU, 03/02/2022, Politico)
The Jan. 6 select committee says its evidence has shown that then-President Donald Trump and his campaign tried to illegally obstruct Congress' counting of electoral votes and "engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States."In a major release of its findings, filed in federal court late Wednesday, the committee suggested that its evidence supported findings that Trump himself violated multiple laws by attempting to prevent Congress from certifying his defeat."The Select Committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States," the committee wrote in a filing submitted in U.S. District Court in the Central District of California.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 3, 2022 12:00 AM