ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

The governor on Wednesday was supposed to make a run-of-the-mill announcement at the University of South Florida about state investments in cyber security workforce education. A group of high-school students stood in the back wearing masks.





The governor was triggered.





As he walked to the podium, DeSantis stopped, faced the students -- and ranted.





"You do not have to wear those masks," the leader of Florida said, jabbing his finger in their faces. "Please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything. We've got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous."



