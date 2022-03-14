FUN WHEN HUAC OPPONENTS PORTRAY AMERICAN COMMUNISTS AS IDEALISTS:

The Holodomor, or "murder by starvation," refers to the state-engineered famine in Soviet Ukraine in 1932-33, which was accompanied by simultaneous repressions against the Ukrainian cultural elites. The origins of Stalin's all-encompassing attack on Ukrainians can be traced back to the political and military struggles in Ukraine in 1917-20, when he was involved in determining Bolshevik policies toward Ukraine [the Bolsheviks were a revolutionary party committed to the ideas of Karl Marx, led by leftist revolutionary and politician Vladimir Lenin. The Bolsheviks later became the Communist Party of the Soviet Union].





Stalin was unpleasantly surprised by the strength of Ukrainian patriotism and the emergence of a non-Bolshevik Ukrainian state, which forced the Bolsheviks to create their own puppet Ukrainian republic. Following the Bolshevik victory, it became a constituent part of the Soviet Union under the name of the Ukrainian Socialist Soviet (after 1937, Soviet Socialist) Republic.





Stalin also dreaded the Ukrainian peasantry, whose staunch resistance to Bolshevik rule forced the Soviet state during the 1920s to recognise the importance of Ukrainian culture and delay the violent collectivisation of agriculture. When the wholesale collectivisation of land and cattle began in 1929, the Ukrainian peasants actively resisted it. In 1930, the police reported 4,098 anti-state actions in the Ukrainian countryside, with the participation of 965,587 peasants. In most cases the peasants beat up the enforcers, took back the grain, and burned office buildings, but the police also classified 15 mass disturbances as "armed rebellions" sometimes involving the murder of Soviet officials and activists.



