DONALD WHO?:

Former Vice President Mike Pence will urge Republicans to move on from the 2020 election, declaring "there is no room in this party for apologists for Putin" as he further cements his break from former President Donald Trump.





Pence, in a speech Friday evening to the party's top donors in New Orleans, will take on those in his party who have failed to forcefully condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.





"Where would Russian tanks be today if NATO had not expanded the borders of freedom? There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin," Pence will say, according to excerpts from the speech. "There is only room for champions of freedom."