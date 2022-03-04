BRINGING IRAN OUT OF THE COLD JUST IN TIME:

Congressional Democrats and Republicans alike are rallying behind a response to Russia's war on Ukraine that the Biden administration has thus far avoided, fearing greater economic aftershocks than the sanctions already announced: blocking imports of Russian oil.





"I'm all for that," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Thursday. "Ban it. Ban the oil coming from Russia."





Proponents of banning imports point to the fact that nearly 40 percent of the Russian government's revenue comes from the oil and gas sector, so the consequences of an unprovoked war of aggression should extend to such a key aspect of the Russian economy.