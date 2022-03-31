March 31, 2022
AT THE eND OF hISTORY:
Democracy is good for your health (Erica Pandey & Jim VandeHei, 3/31/22, Axios)
Living in a stable democracy leads to a longer and more fulfilling life, the data shows:Health: If you live in a democracy that's at least 25 years old, you're likely to live 14 years longer than people in autocracies, a University of British Columbia study found. Babies in mature democracies are 78% less likely to die in childbirth.Wealth: Democratization boosts a nation's wealth 20% over 25 years.Education: Democratization bumps citizens' enrollment in secondary education by 70%.
