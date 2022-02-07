February 7, 2022
WHO KNEW JOE HAD IT IN HIM:
Macron's visit to Russia was "very important," Peskov said, as France also holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.He said that a "substantive and lengthy" discussion was expected when the two leaders meet later on Monday."Macron told Putin himself that he is coming with certain ideas to find possible options for defusing tensions in Europe," Peskov added.
Forcing Vlad to surrender to France is pretty delicious.
