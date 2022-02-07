FORESHADOWING:

Pride comes before a fall. It's a lesson parroted to us by parents and peers and, once again, Amos is ahead of the curve in his prophetic words.





In chapter 6, we move from generalities about Israel's sins as a nation to God explaining the real root of the evil among his people: pride. God swears by himself, the highest authority, and he names his abhorrence, his disgust, his loathing at their pride.



