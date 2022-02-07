February 7, 2022
FORESHADOWING:
Amos and the sin of pride (Alianore Smith, 07 February 2022, CT)
Pride comes before a fall. It's a lesson parroted to us by parents and peers and, once again, Amos is ahead of the curve in his prophetic words.In chapter 6, we move from generalities about Israel's sins as a nation to God explaining the real root of the evil among his people: pride. God swears by himself, the highest authority, and he names his abhorrence, his disgust, his loathing at their pride.Pride is the sin which says you have no sin. It makes you feel untouchable, for you perceive yourself as strong and mighty. It whispers that you are better than others, invincible. Deserving of special treatment. Pride refuses to repent.
