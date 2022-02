WANNA BET?:





Speaking after new phone talks between Putin and Biden, the Kremlin's top foreign policy advisor Yury Ushakov told a conference call: "Hysteria has reached its peak."





Joe can surely torque the pressure up even higher so that Vlad's surrender is even more humiliating.



Posted by Orrin Judd at February 12, 2022 6:06 PM

