February 12, 2022
THERE IS NO SYRIA:
Protests mount amid anger over 'unfair' cuts to government subsidies (Harun al-Aswad, 12 February 2022, Middle East Eye)
Hundreds of people took to the streets of Sweida on Friday to demand better living conditions after the government earlier this month excluded a large number of people from its subsidies programme in a country where 90 percent of the population live in poverty.Calls for protests in the southern city as well as other government-controlled areas such as Tartus and Latakia had been spread in the media following the implementation of the cuts.
