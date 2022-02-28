February 28, 2022
THEN, HAPPILY, I'LL DIE OF BOREDOM:
First-ever scan of a dying human brain reveals life may actually 'flash before your eyes' (Harry Baker, 2/27/22, Live Science)
After an elderly patient died suddenly during a routine test, scientists accidentally captured unique data on the activity in his brain at the very end of his life: During the 30 seconds before and after the man's heart stopped, his brain waves were remarkably similar to those seen during dreaming, memory recall and meditation, suggesting that people may actually see their life "flash before their eyes" when they die.
