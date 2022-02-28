...AND CHEAPER...:

Monash University researchers have made a breakthrough in the development of lithium-sulfur batteries that they believe could yield a cheaper, greener and more efficient energy storage solution - that could be made in Australia.





In a study published by the Royal Society of Chemistry, the team from the University's Faculty of Engineering have created a new lithium-sulfur battery interlayer that promotes "exceptionally fast" lithium transfer, while also improving the performance and lifetime of the batteries.



