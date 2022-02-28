February 28, 2022
...AND CHEAPER...:
Australian research breakthrough promises "greener, cheaper, faster" batteries (Sophie Vorrath, 28 February 2022, Renew Economy)
Monash University researchers have made a breakthrough in the development of lithium-sulfur batteries that they believe could yield a cheaper, greener and more efficient energy storage solution - that could be made in Australia.In a study published by the Royal Society of Chemistry, the team from the University's Faculty of Engineering have created a new lithium-sulfur battery interlayer that promotes "exceptionally fast" lithium transfer, while also improving the performance and lifetime of the batteries.Already, lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries have the potential to store two-to-five times as much energy by weight than the current generation of lithium-ion batteries, which has offered great promise for the storage of renewable energy and for longer-range electric vehicles, in particular.
