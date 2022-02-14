February 14, 2022
THAT WAS EASY:
Stunning solar milestone as Australia passes 25GW mark (Sophie Vorrath, 14 February 2022, Renew Economy)
As anti-renewables scare campaigns reach fever pitch in the lead-up to the federal election, Australia has quietly passed a major solar milestone, notching up 25GW of installed capacity - more PV per capita than anywhere else in the world.The stunning achievement, which was notched up over the course of 2021, was marked on Monday by the Australian PV Institute, or APVI. By the beginning of 2022, Australia's cumulative tally had in fact jumped to 26.9GW.
Like rebounding in basketball, it's just a matter of wanting it.
