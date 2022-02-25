SING OUT, SISTER:

"I must begin these very brief remarks by thanking God for delivering me to this point in my professional journey," she said. "My life has been blessed beyond measure, and I do know that one can only come this far by faith."





Jackson's words marked the beginning of what promises to be a historic confirmation process: If approved by the US Senate, Jackson, 51, who currently serves on the D.C. Court of Appeals, would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.





"If I'm fortunate enough to be confirmed as the next associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, I can only hope that my life and career, my love of this country and the Constitution, and my commitment to upholding the rule of law and the sacred principles upon which this great nation was founded, will inspire future generations of Americans," she said.