FLAILS IN UKRAINE, XI HARDEST HIT:

China abstains from the Security Council vote condemning the invasion of Ukraine. Russia isolated. For what it's worth. — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) February 25, 2022



Posted by Orrin Judd at February 25, 2022 5:52 PM

This episode has been disastrous for the prospect of taking Taiwan.

