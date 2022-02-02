SHE DARED DISAGREE WITH HITLER?:

The Holocaust was about race -- and this is crucial -- but, "race" as the Nazis defined it.





The Jews are not a race, though it was once fashionable for Jews, philosemites and antisemites to think so. Any visit to Israel would dispel that notion. Actually, you don't need a twelve hour plane flight to learn that. Go into any synagogue, and you will see Jews of all colors and races. Come to my religious school. Look at how the students look. Jews are not a race.





But, the Nazis thought that Jews constituted a race, and they applied the most sadistic version of pseudo-science to that definition. Tragically, horrifically: they got that idea from some American thinkers, who had created their own version of race science, which considered Anglo-Saxons and Nordics to be socially superior -- as in, the (now missed and lamented, by some) WASP hegemony over American social structures.





