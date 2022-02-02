February 2, 2022
CAN'T GET RID OF SANCTIONS FAST ENOUGH:
'State Of Explosion': Leaked IRGC Document Warns Of Rising Discontent In Iran (RFE/RL's Radio Farda, 2/02/22)
A "highly confidential" state document leaked to RFE/RL's Radio Farda warns that discontent is rising in Iran, with society in a "state of explosion."The document highlights the clerical establishment's concerns over potential social unrest due to the deteriorating economy, which has been crushed by crippling U.S. sanctions and years of mismanagement.
