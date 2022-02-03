February 3, 2022
RECOGNIZE THE NATION AND DEMAND ELECTIONS:
Putin Meets Chechen Leader Amid Outcry Over Threats Against Activist's Family (Radio Free Europe, 2/03/22)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Ramzan Kadyrov, the authoritarian, Kremlin-backed leader of the North Caucasus region of Chechnya, amid a public outcry over open threats made by the volatile region's leadership to kill the family of a human rights lawyer.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 3, 2022 1:06 PM
« WEHE hE NOT A MORAL BEING hE'D BE UNWORTHY OF FAITH: | Main | THE BETTER ARGUMENT WAS THAT THE LAW WASN'T BEING ENFORCED: »