PITY THE POOR PETROPHILES:

A vandal has seemingly chopped off the cables to all eight stalls of a brand new Tesla Supercharger station in Oakhurt, California -- a depressing reminder, perhaps, that the anti-electric car movement is still somehow alive and well.





It's far from the first Supercharger to have been vandalized. Cables have been cut into many times before. Some have even gone so far as to stuff raw meat into chargers. And then, of course, there are all the other instances of combustion engine truck drivers "ICE-ing" charging spots by physically blocking them.