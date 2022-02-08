OPEN SOURCE IT ALL:

U.S. officials say the disclosures are carefully vetted and represent only a small amount of the information America and its allies have gathered as Russian leader Vladimir Putin amasses troops along Ukraine's border. The goals, they say, include preemptively exposing -- and thus derailing -- Russian lies that could lead to a war while also putting America and its European allies on the same page.





"We believe ... that the best antidote to disinformation is information," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday during an appearance before reporters. It's an approach that could prove a blueprint going forward as countries increasingly rely on manipulating the information space to further their geopolitical aims.





Among supporters of the effort is Michael Hayden, a former director of both the CIA and the National Security Agency, who said being more public-leaning on intelligence is something he's advocated for years given the changing threat landscape. "It's very different now -- the Information Age is very important," Hayden said.





Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, said approvingly that "leaning in" on intelligence disclosures has given the Russians "fair warning." "I think that's, again, put the Russians back a little bit," he said.