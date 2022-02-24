OF COURSE IT IS:





The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that the phrase came up Tuesday during a hearing in the Kentucky General Assembly, when a government official reported the state had leased two properties from a private company for $1 each for use following recent devastating storms.





State Sen. Rick Girdler, a Republican who chairs the Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Committee, asked if there were any questions.





State Rep. Walker Thomas, also a Republican, marveled at the $1 figure, and wondered, laughing, if the state could "Jew them down on the price."





"We got a representative up here who [wants to] see if you can Jew 'em down a little bit on the price," Girdler said. "That ain't the right word to use," Girdler continued. "Drop 'em down, I guess."



