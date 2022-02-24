February 24, 2022
OF COURSE IT IS:
Two Kentucky lawmakers apologize for use of the phrase 'Jew them down' (RON KAMPEAS, FEBRUARY 23, 2022, JTA)
The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that the phrase came up Tuesday during a hearing in the Kentucky General Assembly, when a government official reported the state had leased two properties from a private company for $1 each for use following recent devastating storms.State Sen. Rick Girdler, a Republican who chairs the Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Committee, asked if there were any questions.State Rep. Walker Thomas, also a Republican, marveled at the $1 figure, and wondered, laughing, if the state could "Jew them down on the price.""We got a representative up here who [wants to] see if you can Jew 'em down a little bit on the price," Girdler said. "That ain't the right word to use," Girdler continued. "Drop 'em down, I guess."Both representatives soon apologized. Thomas explained that the phrase was second nature.
First nature too.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 24, 2022 12:00 AM