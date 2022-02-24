February 24, 2022

NOW TAKE OUT OIL INFRASTRUCTURE:

Moscow Stock Market, Ruble Plummet After Russia's Attack On Ukraine (RFE, 2/24/22)

The key index of Russia's main stock exchange tumbled 20 percent after a delayed opening as investors feared the effects of Western sanctions following Moscow's decision to attack Ukraine.

The RTS index was down 20.16 percent on February 24 after reopening following a suspension implemented by authorities.

The ruble crashed more than 9 percent on currency markets, prompting the Russian central bank to intervene to "stabilize" markets.

Ukraine is in the driver's seat, having been given a pretext.

Posted by at February 24, 2022

  

