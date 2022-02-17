NO ONE WILL MISS JOBS:

For the vast majority of the global workforce, things are significantly better today than they were at the beginning of the 20th century. Compared to then, jobs are less physically demanding, less dangerous, less boring, more intellectual, and more likely to appeal to people's interests and motivation. While there is much progress to be made in diversity and inclusion, organizations were less diverse and inclusive in the past.





Today, there is also much more choice when it comes to careers (though as we know more choice makes it harder for people to choose, often resulting in anxious career uncertainty). Still, by yesterday's standards, most of today's career problems are #firstworldproblems. For example, 100 years ago it would have been very rare for someone to return home from work and respond to the "How was work today?" question with: "Not great. I didn't really experience a sense of purpose, so perhaps I should quit." Thirty years ago, it would have been rare for someone to leave their job because they were not allowed to work from home or bring their dog to the office.





All these improvements to working conditions mean that employers are more eager than ever to provide consumer-like experiences. They want to cater to workers' unique psychological values and preferences and promise it all: meaningful, ethical, profitable, and intellectually stimulating careers, with more flexibility, freedom, and status. Employees are now in the driver's seat, as they help shape company policies, including talent decisions and cultural norms, as well as pressure leaders on moral issues.





And yet, there is little indication that workers are generally happier, or even more satisfied with their jobs and careers. For example, engagement levels and job tenure have remained stagnant for years, and a growing number of workers decide to quit, not just their bosses, but employment altogether.