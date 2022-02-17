February 17, 2022
GOOSING THE TRANSITION:
How the solar duck curve gave Australia's biggest coal generator an early retirement (Michael Mazengarb 17 February 2022, Renew Economy)
An abundance of low-cost solar power during the middle of the day has accelerated the demise of Australia's largest coal generator while creating a market for big batteries to thrive.On Thursday, Origin Energy announced that it would bring forward the closure of the 2,880MW Eraring coal fired power station - Australia's largest - to 2025, seven years ahead of its original schedule.Origin cited the changing daily dynamics of wholesale electricity prices for the diminishing profitability of the Eraring coal plant, with high levels of solar output during the day pushing prices to such lows that the long-term operation of the coal plant was becoming unsustainable - necessitating the company to lodge notice of closure with market regulators.
The rise of renewables and demise of carbon is a function of the laws of economics, not of some wacky green ideology.
