NEVER BET AGAINST THE NEW WORLD ORDER:

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department also sanctioned the leader of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Putin ally Kirill Dmitriev.





"The unprecedented action we are taking today will significantly limit Russia's ability to use assets to finance its destabilizing activities, and target the funds Putin and his inner circle depend on to enable his invasion of Ukraine," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.





A senior Biden administration official said in a conference call Sunday that the new sanctions were imposed because the administration found out over the weekend that the Russian central bank "was attempting to move assets and there would be a great deal of asset flight starting on Monday morning from institutions around the world," according to CNBC.





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau similarly announced on Monday a ban on all Canadian financial institutions from doing business with Russia's central bank, "eliminating its ability to deploy Russia's international currency reserves and further restricting Putin's ability to finance his war of choice."