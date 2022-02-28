DASVIDANYA:

A run on Russian banks is underway.





Russia's ruble dropped dramatically in Monday's trading on the news of unprecedented sanctions levied on Moscow by the EU and U.S. for its invasion of Ukraine.





Lines at ATMs snaked down sidewalks and around buildings in Moscow and at Russian banks in Europe as depositors rushed to withdraw cash. Sberbank Europe, which is owned by Russia's state-run Sberbank, says it has experienced "significant outflows of deposits in a very short time."





Russia's central bank announced it would more than double its key interest rate from 9.5% to an eye-watering 20% in an attempt to stabilize the ruble, which dropped as much as 30% against the dollar, an all-time low, trading at 119 to the greenback.



