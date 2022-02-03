February 3, 2022
MAYBE STICK TO HOCKEY AND HORSIES?:
America is in Europe to stay -- thanks to Putin (Edward Luce, 2/03/22, Financial Times)
So much for America's shift from the Atlantic to the Indo-Pacific. By demanding concessions that have shocked a divided and rudderless Europe, Russian president Vladimir Putin has united the west behind US leadership. It has been years since that sentence could be written with a straight face. Russia has brought about what it fears -- a west that is displaying something approaching resolve.
