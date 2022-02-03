February 3, 2022
ALL THAT WAS REQUIRED WAS CAUTION, COURTESY & PATIENCE:
So long, Omicron: White House eyes next phase of pandemic (ADAM CANCRYN, 02/03/2022, Politico)
Emboldened by falling case counts, the Biden administration is plotting a new phase of the pandemic response aimed at containing the coronavirus and conditioning Americans to live with it.The preparations are designed to capitalize on a break in the monthslong Covid-19 surge, with officials anticipating a spring lull that could boost the nation's mood and lift President Joe Biden's approval ratings at a critical moment for his party.Biden and his top health officials have already begun hinting at an impending "new normal," in a conscious messaging shift meant to get people comfortable with a scenario where the virus remains widespread yet at more manageable levels.
