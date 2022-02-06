February 6, 2022
JUST GET YOUR SHOTS:
Risk of Covid-19 Death Is 93% Lower for Fully Vaccinated People Than Unvaccinated (Press Association, February 4, 2022)
The risk of death involving Covid-19 is 93% lower for people who have had a booster or third dose of vaccine compared with unvaccinated people, new research suggests.Mortality rates for coronavirus deaths were found to be "consistently lower" across all age groups for those who had received an extra dose compared with those who had received no doses, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The research used age-standardised mortality rates, which take into account differences in age structure and population size, to allow for comparisons between vaccination groups.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 6, 2022 12:00 AM
