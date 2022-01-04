YOUR NEXT PLANE WILL BE A VOLT:





Sustainability -- which has been endorsed as a key goal by the aviation industry during the pandemic -- will remain high on the agenda in 2022. The first hybrid hydrogen-electric aircraft are due to take to the air this year, including the prototype of a 19-seater German-built Dornier 228, converted by British company ZeroAvia, as the industry strives to become climate-neutral by 2050.





As part of its go-green drive, the industry is pinning its hopes on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as a stopgap before aircraft can be powered by new energy sources.