AMEN, BROTHER:

Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese armed party Hezbollah, accused Saudi Arabia of terrorism in a speech on Monday night, saying the "ideology of ISIS" came from the Gulf country.





Nasrallah claimed that Saudi Arabia and the US were complicit in spreading "Wahabi ideology" throughout the region, and that Riyadh "cheered" when IS took control of parts of Iraq in 2014.





"[Saudi Arabia] sent its youth to kill Iraqi men and women and children in suicide operations, but Iran sent its men and youth to be killed in defense of Iraqi men, women and children," Nasrallah said.