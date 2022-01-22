January 22, 2022
WHY WOULD DEMOCRATS FEAR GOP ELECTION THEFT?:
A draft executive order written by Donald Trump's White House in the weeks after his defeat in the 2020 election directed the nation's top military leader to seize voting machines, a report said Friday.The explosive document, released by the National Archives and obtained by Politico, highlights the extreme measures Trump may have been willing to take to cling to power against the will of voters who picked Joe Biden to be their next president.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 22, 2022 7:07 AM