NURTURE TUMPS NATURE:

Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the Omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots.





They are the first large US studies to look at vaccine protection against Omicron, health officials said.





The papers echo previous research -- including studies in Germany, South Africa and the UK -- indicating available vaccines are less effective against Omicron than earlier versions of the coronavirus, but also that boosters doses rev up virus-fighting antibodies to increase the chance of avoiding symptomatic infection.