January 24, 2022

WHERE'S McARTHUR WHEN YOU NEED HIM:

Disappointing Turnout And Hateful Rhetoric At Anti-Vax March On Washington (AFP, January 23 | 2022)

Waving signs denouncing President Joe Biden and calling for "freedom," several thousand people demonstrated in Washington Sunday against what some described as the "tyranny" of Covid-19 vaccine mandates in the United States. It was a much smaller turnout than the 20,000 marchers expected by the event organizers.

Speaker after speaker -- including notorious anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who compared vaccine mandates to the Holocaust -- took to the microphone in front of the white marble Lincoln Memorial to decry the rules.


