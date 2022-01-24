January 24, 2022
WHERE'S McARTHUR WHEN YOU NEED HIM:
Disappointing Turnout And Hateful Rhetoric At Anti-Vax March On Washington (AFP, January 23 | 2022)
Waving signs denouncing President Joe Biden and calling for "freedom," several thousand people demonstrated in Washington Sunday against what some described as the "tyranny" of Covid-19 vaccine mandates in the United States. It was a much smaller turnout than the 20,000 marchers expected by the event organizers.Speaker after speaker -- including notorious anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who compared vaccine mandates to the Holocaust -- took to the microphone in front of the white marble Lincoln Memorial to decry the rules.
