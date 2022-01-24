ALL ROADS LEAD BACK TO HUME:

Indeed, Chalmers argues that we could already be inhabitants of a virtual reality: "We can never prove we're not in a computer simulation because any evidence of ordinary reality could be simulated."





This is known as the simulation hypothesis, the scenario that is explored in the recently released Matrix Resurrections. Chalmers points out that humans have already invented games that simulate real life, such as The Sims. These will become more sophisticated over time, with versions of them running on millions of devices. Furthermore, out there in the rest of the universe, "if any aliens have human-level intelligence, they should eventually develop computers and program them. If these alien civilisations survive long enough, they'll likely create simulated universes." Statistically speaking, that means simulated beings probably already vastly outnumber "real" ones. In other words, it's more likely we're living in a simulation than in the original version of our world.



