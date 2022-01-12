WE SONS OF CAIN WIN:





The most exciting gadget of the year isn't a TV that displays NFTs or a foldable tablet computer or anything related to the metaverse. It's an autonomous tractor.





More specifically, it's the self-driving John Deere 8R tractor that can plow fields, avoid obstacles, and plant crops with minimal human intervention. It looks a lot like any other John Deere tractor -- it's green and yellow -- but there are six pairs of stereo cameras that use artificial intelligence to scan the surroundings and maneuver accordingly. The farmer doesn't need to be anywhere near the machine to operate it, either, as there's a smartphone app that controls everything. The tractor goes on sale later this year, just in time for an extra special robotic harvest season.





"In my view, it's a big deal," Santosh Pitla, associate professor of advanced machinery systems at the University of Nebraska, told Recode. John Deere's equipment accounts for more than half of all farm machinery sold in the United States, and even the simple fact that it's putting an autonomous tractor on the market will change the way farming works. "That's big news," Pitla said, "and it's good news."