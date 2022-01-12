IT'S ALWAYS THE rIGHT:

January 12, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests 'Second Amendment Rights' Should Be Used Against Democrats (ADAM STATEN, 1/11/22, Newsweek)

GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday suggested using "Second Amendment rights" on those trying to implement what she referred to as "tyrannical government."

Greene, who appeared on former President Donald Trump White House aide Sebastian Gorka's radio program Tuesday, was talking about programs proposed by Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. The freshman congresswoman mentioned that Abrams, "in her announcement speech, said she would pursue aggressive vaccinations of Georgians."

