January 17, 2022
VLAD WHO?:
UK supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, MPs told (Dan Sabbagh, 17 Jan 2022, The Guardian)
"We have taken the decision to supply Ukraine with light anti-armour defensive weapons systems," Wallace told the Commons on Monday, adding that "a small number" of British troops would provide training to help Kyiv's forces in using them.The defence secretary insisted the arms sales were intended to be defensive, although the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has recently complained about other Nato members selling modern weapons to Ukraine.
