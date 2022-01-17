NOT IDLE:





Franklin goes on to list four virtues learned in chess which are valuable in the real world. The first three are:





Foresight: The ability to plan ahead with wisdom and insight. Circumspection: The quality of being able to take a wide variety of circumstances and situations into account and judge accordingly. Caution: Knowing the consequences which could result from bad choices and seeking avoidance of those at all costs.



Franklin's fourth virtue of chess is my favorite, largely because it is a very real need in today's world. He writes,



And, lastly, we learn by chess the habit of not being discouraged by present bad appearances in the state of our affairs, the habit of hoping for a favourable change, and that of persevering in the search of resources.



Posted by Orrin Judd at January 17, 2022 6:08 PM

