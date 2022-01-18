January 18, 2022
THERE'S NEVER BEEN ANY SUCH THING AS SPECIES:
Part donkey, part wild ass, the kunga is the oldest known hybrid bred by humans (Jake Buehler, JANUARY 14, 2022, Science News)
From mules to ligers, the list of human-made hybrid animals is long. And, it turns out, ancient.Meet the kunga, the earliest known hybrid animal bred by people. The ancient equine from Syro-Mesopotamia existed around 4,500 years ago and was a cross between a donkey and a hemippe, a type of Asiatic wild ass, researchers report January 14 in Science Advances.
Tough look for Jared Diamond.
MORE:
An Indigenous people in the Philippines have the most Denisovan DNA (Bruce Bower, AUGUST 12, 2021, Science News)
Denisovans are an elusive bunch, known mainly from ancient DNA samples and traces of that DNA that the ancient hominids shared when they interbred with Homo sapiens. They left their biggest genetic imprint on people who now live in Southeast Asian islands, nearby Papua New Guinea and Australia. Genetic evidence now shows that a Philippine Negrito ethnic group has inherited the most Denisovan ancestry of all. Indigenous people known as the Ayta Magbukon get around 5 percent of their DNA from Denisovans, a new study finds.This finding fits an evolutionary scenario in which two or more Stone Age Denisovan populations independently reached various Southeast Asian islands, including the Philippines and a landmass that consisted of what's now Papua New Guinea, Australia and Tasmania. Exact arrival dates are unknown, but nearly 200,000-year-old stone tools found on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi may have been made by Denisovans (SN: 1/13/16). H. sapiens groups that started arriving around 50,000 years ago or more then interbred with resident Denisovans.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 18, 2022 12:00 AM