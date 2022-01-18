PITY THE POOR FLATLANDERS:





"It scored well in terms of affordability, as it has the third-highest median household income, over $68,000. Looking at the capital's economic well-being, we found that it has the third-lowest share of the population living in poverty, just 9 percent, the lowest unemployment rate, 2.2 percent, as well as a low bankruptcy rate," added WalletHub's Jill Gonzalez.





Concord finished ahead of Montpelier, Vt. (18) and well ahead of Boston, Mass. (23). The remaining New England capitols all finished in the bottom 10: Providence, R.I. (41), Augusta, Maine (44), and Hartford, Conn. (48).





Concord's positives are no secret to Granite Staters like state Rep. Safiya Wazir (D). Wazir's family fled Taliban rule in Afghanistan when she was a child and she is proud to call Concord her new home.



