January 18, 2022
PITY THE POOR FLATLANDERS:
Concord Ranked Top Capitol in New England, Safest in U.S. (Damien Fisher, 1/17/22, NH Journal)
"It scored well in terms of affordability, as it has the third-highest median household income, over $68,000. Looking at the capital's economic well-being, we found that it has the third-lowest share of the population living in poverty, just 9 percent, the lowest unemployment rate, 2.2 percent, as well as a low bankruptcy rate," added WalletHub's Jill Gonzalez.Concord finished ahead of Montpelier, Vt. (18) and well ahead of Boston, Mass. (23). The remaining New England capitols all finished in the bottom 10: Providence, R.I. (41), Augusta, Maine (44), and Hartford, Conn. (48).Concord's positives are no secret to Granite Staters like state Rep. Safiya Wazir (D). Wazir's family fled Taliban rule in Afghanistan when she was a child and she is proud to call Concord her new home."Concord is a great place to raise a family and offers a variety of quality educational opportunities for children and adults," she said. "Concord was a welcoming place when my family and I arrived as refugees, a place we could live and thrive, contribute to, and form strong connections and a deep sense of community."
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 18, 2022 12:00 AM