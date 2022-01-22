SO, JUST RACE BAITING? GOT IT:

"We felt like it was a bill that was not deserving of our vote," said Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville. "We have so many issues in the state that need to be addressed. We did not need to spend time on this.





"Even the author of the bill (Michael McLendon, R-Hernando) said this was not occurring in Mississippi," Simmons continued.





McLendon, who handled the bill during more than 90 minutes of debate on the Senate floor, did concede that he could not point to an instance of critical race theory being taught in Mississippi.





He said he heard from many of his constituents who had learned of critical race theory "on the national news" and wanted to ensure it would not be taught in Mississippi.