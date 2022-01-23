January 23, 2022
ON TO THE NEXT COLONY:
Tesla finds a new source for key battery ingredient, bypassing China (Karen Graham, January 18, 2022, Digital Journal)
Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite.Elon Musk's company signed an agreement last month with Australia's Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world's largest graphite mines in the southern African country.
We don't need China. They need us.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 23, 2022 12:00 AM