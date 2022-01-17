SIMPLE ECONOMICS:

New analysis by energy think tank Ember reveals that the skyrocketing price of fossil gas was responsible for 85% of the increase in UK wholesale electricity prices in 2021. In just one year, wholesale electricity prices quadrupled and it became almost five times more expensive to generate electricity from gas plants.





"Gas is the villain. Not the green investments that can end the UK's dependence on this costly and polluting fossil fuel," said Ember COO Phil MacDonald.



