NATIONALISM DOESN'T WORK:

The European Union may move in a matter of weeks to punish countries that don't uphold the bloc's democratic standards by withholding emergency pandemic aid as well as payments from the EU's trillion-euro budget.





Poland, which has clashed with the EU on multiple rule-of-law fronts, stands to miss out on more than 130 billion euros ($149 billion) from the bloc's seven-year budget. Hungary could lose more than 40 billion euros.



