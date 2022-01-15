ONLY UNDER-POWERED WOOSES DRIVE GAS TRUCKS:





GM and Ford have managed to bring prices of plug-in pickups down to the point where a contractor or fleet customer can buy them. Both pickups start at just under $40,000. The Cybertruck also will supposedly be priced there, but knowing how Tesla pricing has worked, they typically sell for much more than the company claims.





Ford's F-150 Lightning goes on sale in May. It's basically the existing truck with a 300-mile battery pack retrofitted in. That makes it stylistically the same truck that sells very successfully to fleet and commercial customers. The Silverado work truck will be out of the gate first for Chevy -- in Spring 2023 -- before the more pricey trucks for retail customers hit the market. Chevy is betting that larger fleet customers will want the zero-emission trucks for ESG (environment, social, governance) compliance and bragging rights.





Gasoline prices are hovering around $3.30 a gallon nationally, according to AAA. That's $1 more than it was this time last year. Fleet buyers may not take road trips where they need maximum range, but they do crank out a lot of miles running their pickups to different jobs all day -- they burn a lot of gasoline. An electric pickup could mean substantial savings.





These trucks are increasingly able to tow. Chevy is planning an electric truck that can pull 20,000 pounds. That's a bit more than the large and brawny HD version of the truck. One big question is whether towing will run the battery down rapidly. Chevy Marketing director Steve Majoros said that GM's testing shows that hauling trailers and other freight doesn't run the battery down any faster than it burns up more gasoline for the same duty in today's internal-combustion trucks.



