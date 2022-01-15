January 15, 2022

MANDATING MISEDUCATION:

This Debate Never Happened! (CHRISTINA CAUTERUCCI, JAN 15, 2022, Slate)

The right-wing fight to suppress the teaching of uncomfortable truths in public schools reached a comical new low this week in a Virginia bill that blatantly misstated a basic fact about U.S. history.

Wren Williams, a 33-year-old Republican, pre-filed the bill on Tuesday, the day before he was sworn in as a new member of the Virginia House of Delegates. It proposed a new standard for regulating high-school social studies curricula in the state, including a requirement that students learn about "the first debate between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass."

Sublime.  They never can get their tokens right. 

Posted by at January 15, 2022 12:00 AM

  

« ONLY UNDER-POWERED WOOSES DRIVE GAS TRUCKS: | Main | THE WALKING CURE: »