January 15, 2022
MANDATING MISEDUCATION:
This Debate Never Happened! (CHRISTINA CAUTERUCCI, JAN 15, 2022, Slate)
The right-wing fight to suppress the teaching of uncomfortable truths in public schools reached a comical new low this week in a Virginia bill that blatantly misstated a basic fact about U.S. history.Wren Williams, a 33-year-old Republican, pre-filed the bill on Tuesday, the day before he was sworn in as a new member of the Virginia House of Delegates. It proposed a new standard for regulating high-school social studies curricula in the state, including a requirement that students learn about "the first debate between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass."
Sublime. They never can get their tokens right.
