NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

The film opens with soaring music, footage of white children laughing and playing, beautiful vistas of classical European architecture. Fifteen seconds in, the music turns dark. We see images of dark-skinned youth, chaos, and blood. Then there's a foreboding black-and-white shot of a man in profile, hunched at a desk, the curvature of his nose prominent in silhouette.





He's the one responsible for all of this, the brown assault on white tranquility. Europe, we are told, is this predator's "main hunting area."





This is the beginning of Tucker Carlson's new "documentary" for Fox Nation, the right-wing media giant's streaming service. It is titled Hungary vs. Soros: The Fight for Civilization, and it purports to tell the story of how a plucky little democracy in Central Europe has carved out a conservative model in the face of a relentless assault by the forces of global liberalism personified by George Soros, the Hungarian-American financier.





The story is a lie. Hungary is nominally a democracy but it has made a turn toward authoritarianism in the last decade; Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has painted Soros as a scapegoat whose allegedly nefarious influence justifies Orbán's anti-democratic moves. The documentary amplifies this propaganda, treating the Jewish philanthropist as the spider at the center of a global web of conspiracy.





"It's appalling to see Tucker Carlson & Fox invoke the kind of anti-Semitic tropes typically found in white supremacist media," writes Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (an anti-hate group). "There's no excuse for this kind of fearmongering, especially in light of intensifying anti-Semitism."