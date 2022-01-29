January 29, 2022
JUST A "CONCERNED PARENT":
Federal judge bucks prosecutors, jails CA man who mailed 75 racist death threats to anti-Trump politicians (Nate Gartrell, Jan. 28th, 2022, San Jose Mercury)
In a rare rebuke of prosecutors, a federal judge handed down a jail sentence to a California man who spent some four years sending dozens of racist death threats on personalized, handmade postcards, court records show.Michael Anthony Gallagher, 71, pleaded guilty last August to mailing a threatening postcard to Rep. Maxine Waters, signed "KKK," but his crimes from 2016 to 2020 went well beyond that single offense. The U.S. Department of Justice argued a one-year probation term, and no jail, was a sufficient consequence.But at the December sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg decided to jail Gallagher for four months, according to a minute order of the hearing. Gallagher was ordered to report to the Bureau of Prisons by the first week of March to begin his sentence.
Always bet on the Deep State.
