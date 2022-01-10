KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

Sadr, a former militia leader himself, urged Iraqis to rally behind the national army, police and security forces.





"Today, there is no place for sectarianism or ethnic division, but a national majority government where Shias defend the rights of minorities, the Sunnis and Kurds," Al-Sadr tweeted.





"Today there is no place for militias, and everyone will support the army, police and security forces," he continued, also rallying against corruption and calling on all sects to get behind reform."